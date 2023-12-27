Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FINAL FANTASY XIVNEWS

PUBLISHED

FFXIV European Data Centers Hit With DDoS Attack

A reported DDoS attack booted players from the game on Dec. 26.

Michael Hassall

About the Author

Michael Hassall

After giving up a "real" job in Marketing in 2019, Michael started working as esports, gaming, and entertainment journalist and hasn't looked back. He lives in the UK, but wishes he lived in Eorzea, having spent 5,000 hours there. When not dutifully grinding Tomestones and being designated furniture crafter for his FC, he enjoys travel to warm places, cold drinks, light reading, and heavy metal.

Related Posts

FFXIV Maintenance Done, But Data Center Travel Stumbles [UPDATED]
Michael Higham
FFXIV Bards Band Together For Syria-Turkey Charity Event
Mike Williams
FFXIV Halts Automatic Housing Demolition Due To Turkey-Syria Earthquake
Mike Williams