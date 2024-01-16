Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Heavy Metal Cuirass of Fending

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

326

326

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
3
Item Icon
Star Velvet
3
Item Icon
Wolfram Square
3
Item Icon
Heavy Metal Ingot
3
Item Icon
Scintillant Ingot
3
Item Icon
Grade 3 Vitality Dissolvent
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

10 Games That Should've Won the Grammy for Best Video Game Score
Kenneth Shepard
How to Get the Statice's Wings Fashion Accessory in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
How to Get the Humble Triumph Emote in FFXIV
Michael Hassall