FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Hardsilver Needle
Weaver's Primary Tool - Item Level 100
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
31
Physical Damage
28.93
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
WVR - Lv. 55
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
10454 gil
Sells for
214 gil
Bonuses
Control
+89
Craftsmanship
+166
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 45
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
100
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Hardsilver Nugget
4
Holy Cedar Lumber
4
Basilisk Whetstone
4
Crystals
Fire Crystal
3
Wind Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
54
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
340
Max Quality
2280
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
491
Craftsmanship
529
