FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database Materials
Item Icon

Basilisk Whetstone

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A piece of extra-hard basilisk eggshell used to sharpen the blades of tools and weapons.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Basilisk Egg
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

