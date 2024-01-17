Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Hard Leather Crakows

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

31

31

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Rubber
1
Item Icon
Beast Sinew
1
Item Icon
Bronze Ingot
1
Item Icon
Hard Leather
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

