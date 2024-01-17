Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Hard Leather Crakows
Feet - Item Level 15
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
31
Magic Defense
31
Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of War - Lv. 15
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
6 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+2
Vitality
+1
Dexterity
+2
Direct Hit Rate
+2
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 5
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
15
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
1
Beast Sinew
1
Bronze Ingot
1
Hard Leather
1
Crystals
Wind Shard
1
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
15
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
55
Max Quality
360
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Related Posts
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FF14 Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week - May 31, 2019
Nerium
Where to Find Raw Eblan Danburite in FFXIV - Crafting Material Guide
Nerium