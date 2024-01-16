Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Beast Sinew

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

The tough yet flexible tendon of a large beastkin.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

Final Fantasy XIV's Patch 6.5 Brings Small Job Adjustments Ahead of Dawntrail
Mills Webster
Warframe Damage Guide: Damage Types and Best Combinations
Dillon Skiffington
The Battles and Celebration of FFXIV Player Peter 'Fearless' Nguyen
Kyle Campbell