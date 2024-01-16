Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Handbasket
Tabletop - Item Level 70
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A large and lovely woven vessel. Be advised that if a Lalafell fits in it, she will sits in it.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
30 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
70
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Bamboo Stick
1
Cotton Canvas
1
Crystals
Ice Cluster
1
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
250
Max Quality
1250
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
