FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Cotton Canvas
Cloth - Item Level 19
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
A roll of sturdy canvas woven from cotton.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Beeswax
1
Cotton Yarn
1
Hempen Yarn
1
Crystals
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
18
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
33
Max Quality
360
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
39
Craftsmanship
78
