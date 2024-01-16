Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Halberd of the Round

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

63

60.48

2.88

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Luminous Fiber
3
Item Icon
Platinum Ingot
3
Item Icon
High Mythrite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Treated Camphorwood Lumber
3
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

