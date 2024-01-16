Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Hades Barding
Other - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A suit of chocobo armor designed to commemorate Hades.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Dwarven Cotton
50
Hades's Auracite
50
Tungsten Steel Ingot
50
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
50
Crystals
Ice Crystal
50
Earth Crystal
50
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
3950
Characteristics
Required
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
