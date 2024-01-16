Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Hades Barding

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to commemorate Hades.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Dwarven Cotton
50
Item Icon
Hades's Auracite
50
Item Icon
Tungsten Steel Ingot
50
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
50
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
50
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
50
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

