Armor
Gyuki Leather Trousers of Fending
Legs - Item Level 265
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
337
Magic Defense
337
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 62
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
520 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+84
Vitality
+87
Critical Hit
+58
Determination
+82
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 52
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
265
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Gyuki Leather
3
Ruby Cotton Yarn
3
Ruby Cotton Cloth
3
Crystals
Wind Crystal
3
Earth Crystal
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
62
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
680
Max Quality
2880
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
993
Craftsmanship
1027
