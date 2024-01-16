Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Griffin Talon Needle

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

34

31.73

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Birch Lumber
2
Item Icon
Griffin Talon
2
Item Icon
Adamantite Nugget
2
Item Icon
Cloud Mica Whetstone
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week - April 1, 2022
Nerium
Lapis Manalis Dungeon Guide - FFXIV Patch 6.3 MSQ Duty
Michael Higham
FFXIV Beast Tribes Guide - Mounts, Quests, Reset Time, Ranks
Dillon Skiffington