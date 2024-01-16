Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Grade 2 Picture Frame

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A frame suitable for holding medium-sized paintings or illustrations.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Varnish
4
Item Icon
Linen Canvas
4
Item Icon
Holy Cedar Lumber
4
Item Icon
Dark Chestnut Lumber
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
4
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

