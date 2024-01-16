Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Gold Mechanical Voice Box

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A component required to repair Rurusha's mysterious relic.

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Star Quartz
8
Item Icon
Chondrite Ingot
8
Item Icon
Phrygian Gold Ingot
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Star Quartz
8
Item Icon
Chondrite Ingot
8
Item Icon
Phrygian Gold Ingot
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Star Quartz
8
Item Icon
Chondrite Ingot
8
Item Icon
Phrygian Gold Ingot
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
8
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Fortnite Update 10.10 Patch Notes - Retail Row, BRUTE Update
Dillon Skiffington
Xenogears to Xenoblade: A 99 Potions Retrospective
Paul Tamayo
placeholder
Why Final Fantasy XII is the best Star Wars ever made
Christopher Woodard