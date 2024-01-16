Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Gold Mechanical Voice Box
Other - Item Level 545
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A component required to repair Rurusha's mysterious relic.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Star Quartz
8
Chondrite Ingot
8
Phrygian Gold Ingot
8
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
88
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2475
Max Quality
4200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2535
Craftsmanship
2686
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Star Quartz
8
Chondrite Ingot
8
Phrygian Gold Ingot
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
88
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2475
Max Quality
4200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2535
Craftsmanship
2686
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Star Quartz
8
Chondrite Ingot
8
Phrygian Gold Ingot
8
Crystals
Fire Crystal
8
Earth Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
88
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
2475
Max Quality
4200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2535
Craftsmanship
2686
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
Fortnite Update 10.10 Patch Notes - Retail Row, BRUTE Update
Dillon Skiffington
Xenogears to Xenoblade: A 99 Potions Retrospective
Paul Tamayo
Why Final Fantasy XII is the best Star Wars ever made
Christopher Woodard