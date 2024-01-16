Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade Path Light

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A small crystal-powered lantern designed in the glade style used outdoors to light walkways.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
2
Item Icon
Ancient Lumber
2
Item Icon
Darksteel Ingot
2
Item Icon
Darksteel Rivets
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

FFXIV Eureka Guide: How It Works and How to Level Fast
Josh Brown
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Samurai Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster