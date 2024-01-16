Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Mansion Wall (Composite)
Exterior Wall - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A glade composite wall designed exclusively for use with mansions.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1337 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
50
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Mortar
12
Granite
12
Cut Stone
12
Rosewood Lumber
12
Crystals
Ice Crystal
8
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
1100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Craftsmanship
275
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
How to Make Gil by Crafting in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
How to Farm Allied Seals in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
,
Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Eureka Guide: How It Works and How to Level Fast
Josh Brown