[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Glade Mansion Wall (Composite)

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A glade composite wall designed exclusively for use with mansions.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
12
Item Icon
Granite
12
Item Icon
Cut Stone
12
Item Icon
Rosewood Lumber
12
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
8
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

