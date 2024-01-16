Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade Mansion Roof (Composite)

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A glade composite roof designed exclusively for use with mansions.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Roof Tile
12
Item Icon
Cobalt Nails
12
Item Icon
Clinker Bricks
12
Item Icon
Rosewood Lumber
12
Item Icon
Cobalt Joint Plate
12
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
8
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

Related Posts

How to Make Gil by Crafting in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
How to Farm Allied Seals in FFXIV
Michael Hassall,Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Eureka Guide: How It Works and How to Level Fast
Josh Brown