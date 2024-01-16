Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Glade Floor Lamp

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A floor lamp designed in the glade fashion.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Tallow Candle
6
Item Icon
Mahogany Lumber
6
Item Icon
Rosewood Lumber
6
Item Icon
Clear Glass Lens
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
6
Item Icon
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

The Latest FFXIV Patch Shows the English Localization Team's Unhinged Humor
Natalie Flores
All FFXIV Mounts From Achievements and How to Get Them
Emily Berry
FFXIV Samurai Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Mills Webster