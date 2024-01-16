Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Glade Floor Lamp
Furnishing - Item Level 45
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A floor lamp designed in the glade fashion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
45
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Tallow Candle
6
Mahogany Lumber
6
Rosewood Lumber
6
Clear Glass Lens
6
Crystals
Ice Shard
6
Wind Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
49
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
174
Max Quality
970
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
