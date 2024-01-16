Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Glacial Boots

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

13

7

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Rubber
3
Item Icon
Silk Thread
3
Item Icon
Chinchilla Hide
3
Item Icon
Rose Gold Nugget
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

The Most Important Changes Launching with Season of the Wish
Stardust
Anthem Storm Class Guide: Abilities, Grenades, Strengths
Dillon Skiffington
Teamfight Tactics Items Cheat Sheet - All TFT Items, Best Items for Patch 9.19
Dillon Skiffington