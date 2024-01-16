Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Gendawa
Archer's Arm - Item Level 450
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
87
Physical Damage
88.16
Auto-attack
3.04
Delay
Details
Classes
ARC BRD - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+157
Dexterity
+157
Critical Hit
+110
Determination
+157
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
450
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Onyx
2
Stonegold Nugget
2
Sandalwood Lumber
2
Tungsten Steel Ingot
2
Grade 2 Dexterity Alkahest
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
7900
Characteristics
Required
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2480
