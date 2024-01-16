Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Gazelleskin Earrings
Earrings - Item Level 290
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciple of the Land - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
259 gil
Bonuses
GP
+56
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
290
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Gazelle Leather
6
Palladium Nugget
6
Crystals
Wind Crystal
5
Earth Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1080
Max Quality
3600
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1055
Craftsmanship
1079
