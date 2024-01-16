Games
Gazelle Horn Needle
Weaver's Primary Tool - Item Level 245
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
39
Physical Damage
36.4
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
WVR - Lv. 67
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
34927 gil
Sells for
524 gil
Bonuses
Control
+169
Craftsmanship
+316
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 57
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
245
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Durium Ingot
5
Gazelle Horn
5
Slate Whetstone
5
Persimmon Lumber
5
Crystals
Fire Crystal
4
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
66
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
880
Max Quality
3240
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1028
Craftsmanship
1056
