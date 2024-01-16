Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Garden Gate

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Curious what lies beyond the garden wall? The garden gate is here to help.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Granite
32
Item Icon
Pewter Ingot
32
Item Icon
Chondrite Ingot
32
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
32
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

