FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Funguar Chair

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A low stool designed to resemble a mushroom.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Beeswax
2
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
2
Item Icon
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

