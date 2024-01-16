Games
Beeswax
Reagent - Item Level 10
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Fragrant yellow wax created by melting down beehives.
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
14 gil
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Beehive Chip
3
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
10
Total Crafted
1
Durability
40
Difficulty
22
Max Quality
200
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
29
Craftsmanship
59
