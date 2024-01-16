Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Beeswax

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Fragrant yellow wax created by melting down beehives.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Beehive Chip
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Alchemist Unlock Guide: Quest Locations & Coordinates
Nerium
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi