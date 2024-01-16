Games
Forgemaster's Redingote
Body - Item Level 170
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
160
Magic Defense
80
Defense
Details
Classes
BSM - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
834 gil
Bonuses
CP
+3
Control
+73
Craftsmanship
+199
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
170
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Astral Silk
2
Crawler Silk
2
Chimerical Felt
2
Hardsilver Ingot
2
Landborne Aethersand
2
Fieldcraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
850
