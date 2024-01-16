Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Crawler Silk
Cloth - Item Level 145
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Silk gathered from crawler cocoons and spun into a thin lustrous thread.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Crawler Cocoon
1
Silkworm Cocoon
1
Effervescent Water
1
Crystals
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
57
Total Crafted
2
Durability
35
Difficulty
230
Max Quality
1992
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
524
Craftsmanship
560
