FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Crawler Silk

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Silk gathered from crawler cocoons and spun into a thin lustrous thread.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Crawler Cocoon
1
Item Icon
Silkworm Cocoon
1
Item Icon
Effervescent Water
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

