FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Fat Cat Rug

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A carpet almost as cozy as the fluffy familiar that inspired it.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Almasty Serge
8
Item Icon
Lorikeet Down
8
Item Icon
Scarlet Moko Cloth
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

