FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Factory Grate

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A rusted piece of grating. Watch your toes.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Weathering Agent
7
Item Icon
Titanbronze Ingot
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

