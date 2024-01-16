Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Factory Chandelier

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A rusted metal lighting fixture unlike any to which you are accustomed.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Crystal Glass
7
Item Icon
Weathering Agent
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove – April 2023 Irregular Tomestone Guide
Mike Williams
Moogle Treasure Trove Event Brings Mameshiba Earrings and More to FFXIV
Jordan Mallory
FF14 Bug Spawns Unexpected Guest During Finale Of New NieR Raid
Victoria Rose