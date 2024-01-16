Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Facet Saw

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

49

45.73

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Sublime Solution
2
Item Icon
Alumina Whetstone
2
Item Icon
Agedeep Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Tungsten Steel Ingot
2
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

FFXIV Carpenter Unlock Guide: Quest Locations & Coordinates
Nerium
For Disabled FFXIV Players, Mods are a Necessity for Accessibility
Jenny Zheng
FFXIV Patch 6.1 MSQ: The Knight in Black Hints at the Story's Future
Mike Williams