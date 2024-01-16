Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Facet Pliers
Armorer's Secondary Tool - Item Level 460
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
ARM - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Control
+353
Craftsmanship
+648
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
460
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Sublime Solution
2
Alumina Whetstone
2
Agewood Aethersand
2
Tungsten Steel Ingot
2
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
2050
Max Quality
7900
Characteristics
Required
Control
1990
Craftsmanship
2140
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
2480
