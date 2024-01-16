Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Facet Fishing Rod

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

49

52.27

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Sublime Solution
2
Item Icon
Alumina Whetstone
2
Item Icon
Sandalwood Lumber
2
Item Icon
Ageflow Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

