FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Facet Cross-pein Hammer

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

49

45.73

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Sublime Solution
2
Item Icon
Alumina Whetstone
2
Item Icon
Agedeep Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Tungsten Steel Ingot
2
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

