Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Expanse Barding
Other - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble Bismarck, the Lord of the Mists.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Armorer
Materials
Titanium Ingot
2
Bismarck's Baleen
2
Aurum Regis Nugget
2
Hallowed Ramie Cloth
2
Crystals
Ice Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
330
Max Quality
2800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
589
Required
Craftsmanship
620
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
How To Get All of the Lanner Mounts in FFXIV
Oliv Yanak
This Unique FFXIV House Contains a Parkour Paradise Full of Fun Jumping Puzzles
Mills Webster
FF14 Fashion Report Week 77: Easy 80 Points This Week
Nerium