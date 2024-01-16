Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Enigma Partition

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A partition devised by the Illuminati, replete with whirlycogs.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Star Quartz
32
Item Icon
Bismuth Ingot
32
Item Icon
Chondrite Ingot
32
Item Icon
Phrygian Gold Ingot
32
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
32
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
32
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

