FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Engraved Hard Leather Grimoire

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

25

23.33

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Yew Log
1
Item Icon
Hard Leather
1
Item Icon
Hard Leather Grimoire
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
1
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

