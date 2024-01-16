Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Endless Expanse Rapier
Red Mage's Arm - Item Level 180
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
63
Physical Damage
72.24
Auto-attack
3.44
Delay
Details
Classes
RDM - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
385 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+54
Critical Hit
+49
Intelligence
+63
Determination
+71
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
180
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Expanse Baleen
2
Eikon Iron Ingot
2
High Mythrite Ingot
2
Treated Camphorwood Lumber
2
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Water Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
740
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
