FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Endless Expanse Machetes

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

63

50.4

2.4

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Expanse Baleen
2
Item Icon
Eikon Iron Ingot
2
Item Icon
High Mythrite Ingot
2
Item Icon
Treated Camphorwood Lumber
2
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Water Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

