Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Electrum Lapidary Hammer
Goldsmith's Primary Tool - Item Level 48
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
27
Physical Damage
25.2
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 48
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
6933 gil
Sells for
100 gil
Bonuses
Control
+46
Craftsmanship
+80
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 38
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
48
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Tourmaline
5
Cobalt Ingot
5
Cobalt Rivets
5
Electrum Ingot
5
Rosewood Lumber
5
Crystals
Fire Shard
6
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
47
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
167
Max Quality
1820
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
