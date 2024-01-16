Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Tourmaline

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A green jewel.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Raw Tourmaline
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

How to Get the Tourmaline Weapon Minion in FFXIV
Mills Webster
All FFXIV PvP Series Five Rewards and How to Get Them
Mills Webster
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi