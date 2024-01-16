Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Eikon Leather Leg Guards of Striking
Feet - Item Level 220
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
125
Magic Defense
125
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
259 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+44
Vitality
+45
Determination
+33
Direct Hit Rate
+48
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
220
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Rubber
3
Eikon Cloth
3
Eikon Leather
3
Titanium Ingot
3
Grade 1 Strength Dissolvent
3
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
880
Max Quality
3300
Characteristics
Required
Control
820
Craftsmanship
850
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
995
