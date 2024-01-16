Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Eikon Leather Headgear of Striking

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

125

125

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Scale Glue
3
Item Icon
Crawler Silk
3
Item Icon
Eikon Leather
3
Item Icon
High Mythrite Ingot
3
Item Icon
Grade 1 Strength Dissolvent
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

