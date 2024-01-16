Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Eikon Leather Armguards of Casting
Hands - Item Level 220
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
158
Magic Defense
91
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
259 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+40
Spell Speed
+33
Intelligence
+44
Determination
+48
Materia
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
220
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Eikon Cloth
3
Crawler Silk
3
Eikon Leather
3
Titanium Ingot
3
Grade 1 Intelligence Dissolvent
3
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
880
Max Quality
3300
Characteristics
Required
Control
820
Craftsmanship
850
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
995
