Eikon Iron Needle
Weaver's Primary Tool - Item Level 195
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
36
Physical Damage
33.6
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
WVR - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
417 gil
Bonuses
Control
+145
Craftsmanship
+270
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
195
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Gold Ingot
3
Cashmere Cloth
3
Luminous Fiber
3
Eikon Iron Ingot
3
Mastercraft Demimateria
3
Treated Camphorwood Lumber
3
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
900
Max Quality
3390
Characteristics
Required
Control
835
Craftsmanship
870
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
995
