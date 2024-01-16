Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Egret Dolabra
Miner's Primary Tool - Item Level 48
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
27
Physical Damage
28.8
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
MIN - Lv. 48
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
6933 gil
Sells for
100 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+84
Perception
+48
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 38
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
48
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Boar Leather
6
Cobalt Ingot
6
Cobalt Plate
6
Rosewood Lumber
6
Crystals
Fire Shard
6
Earth Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
48
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
172
Max Quality
1880
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
