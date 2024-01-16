Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Ebony Longbow

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

57

53.2

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Ruby
2
Item Icon
Wootz Ingot
2
Item Icon
Ebony Lumber
2
Item Icon
Allagan Catalyst
2
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

