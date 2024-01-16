Games
Dwarven Mythril Cross-pein Hammer
Blacksmith's Primary Tool - Item Level 430
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
48
Physical Damage
44.8
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
BSM - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
45421 gil
Sells for
709 gil
Bonuses
Control
+314
Craftsmanship
+580
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
430
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Starch Glue
7
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
7
Crystals
Fire Crystal
7
Earth Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
80
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1780
Max Quality
4600
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1733
Craftsmanship
1866
