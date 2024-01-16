Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Dwarven Lignum Lance

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

85

79.33

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Starch Glue
7
Item Icon
Deepgold Ingot
7
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
7
Item Icon
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

The Must-Play FFXIV Content You Should Finish Before (or After) Endwalker
Michael Higham
FFXIV Patch 6.1 MSQ: The Knight in Black Hints at the Story's Future
Mike Williams
FFXIV Dragoon Blue Dye Guide – Where to Get It & What It’s Really Worth
Andrea Shearon