[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Dwarven Lignum Lance
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 415
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
85
Physical Damage
79.33
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 78
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
44283 gil
Sells for
691 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+139
Vitality
+148
Determination
+99
Direct Hit Rate
+141
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 68
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
415
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Starch Glue
7
Deepgold Ingot
7
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Dwarven Mythril Ingot
7
Dwarven Mythril Nugget
7
Crystals
Ice Crystal
7
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
78
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
1640
Max Quality
4400
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1541
Craftsmanship
1662
