[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Dual-plated Durium Planisphere
Astrologian's Arm - Item Level 279
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
72
Physical Damage
76.8
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
AST - Lv. 66
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
597 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+92
Piety
+65
Vitality
+86
Determination
+93
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 56
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
279
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Azurite
5
Durium Ingot
5
Durium Nugget
5
Koppranickel Ingot
5
Enchanted Durium Ink
5
Crystals
Fire Crystal
4
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
67
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
930
Max Quality
3330
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1035
Craftsmanship
1063
