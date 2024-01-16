Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Dual-plated Durium Planisphere

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

72

76.8

3.2

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Azurite
5
Item Icon
Durium Ingot
5
Item Icon
Durium Nugget
5
Item Icon
Koppranickel Ingot
5
Item Icon
Enchanted Durium Ink
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
4
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
4
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

